Real meaning of Taylor Swift’s August as Swiftie month arrives

Find out the meaning of Taylor Swift’s August as the track takes over social media. Everyone is talking about the song this week as the month is here.

The track was released in 2020 as part of the singer’s eighth studio album Folklore, a surprise drop which arrived on July 24 during the covid-19 pandemic.

Meaning of Taylor Swift’s August

August doesn’t have any reference to Taylor Swift’s life. It’s about a fictional high school love story and links to two other songs on the album.

In her documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, the star confirmed that August, Cardigan and Betty are all linked together.

They all tell the tale of a love triangle between two girls and a guy from the perspective of each involved. August is about a girl called Augusta or Augustine.

“August was about the girl that James had this summer with,” she said. “She seems like she’s a bad girl, but really she’s not.”

“She’s a sensitive person who really fell for him, she was trying to seem cool and seem like she didn’t care…but she really did, and she thought they had something really real.”

Betty and Cardigan are connected

Taylor went on to explain that Cardigan is Betty’s perspective from 20 to 30 years later, “looking back on this love that was this tumultuous thing”.

“In my head, I think Betty and James ended up together. So, in my head, she ends up with him, but he really put her through it,” she said.

“And then he goes back to Betty. So, the idea that there’s some bad, villain girl in any type of situation who takes your man is actually a total myth because that’s not usually the case at all.”

“Everybody has feelings, everybody wants to be seen and loved and all Augustine wanted was love,” the singer concluded.

Taylor Swift’s August lyrics

Now you know the context, the August lyrics will make a lot more sense…

Salt air, and the rust on your door

I never needed anything more

Whispers of “Are you sure?”

“Never have I ever before”

But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

‘Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets

August sipped away like a bottle of wine

‘Cause you were never mine

Your back beneath the sun

Wishin’ I could write my name on it

Will you call when you’re back at school?

I remember thinkin’ I had you

But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

‘Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets

August sipped away like a bottle of wine

‘Cause you were never mine

Back when we were still changin’ for the better

Wanting was enough

For me, it was enough

To live for the hope of it all

Cancel plans just in case you’d call

And say, “Meet me behind the mall”

So much for summer love and saying “us”

‘Cause you weren’t mine to lose

You weren’t mine to lose, no

But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

‘Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets

August sipped away like a bottle of wine

‘Cause you were never mine

‘Cause you were never mine, never mine

But do you remember?

Remember when I pulled up and said, “Get in the car”

And then canceled my plans just in case you’d call?

Back when I was livin’ for the hope of it all, for the hope of it all

“Meet me behind the mall”

Remember when I pulled up and said, “Get in the car”

And then canceled my plans just in case you’d call?

Back when I was livin’ for the hope of it all (for the hope of it all)

For the hope of it all

For the hope of it all

(For the hope of it all)

(For the hope of it all)