Real Madrid is preparing to market Eden Hazard, ex-Chelsea player. Eden Hazard becomes Fenerbahce’s top transfer target.

According to reports FENERBAHCE would like to sign Eden Hazard of Real Madrid,

Chelsea’s icon was plagued by injury while in Spain, and has made just seven appearances for Chelsea this season.

1 Fenerbahce was rejected by Eden Hazard in January Credit: Getty

Although a transfer is possible, Hazard seems determined to remain at Bernabeu.

Fenerbahce, the Turkish giants in football, are interested in Fenerbahce’s winger. They have named him as their top transfer target for this summer. Mundo Deportivo.

Real and Hazard tried to sign Hazard, according to reports. However, they reached an agreement on a transfer.

However, the Belgian denied the possibility to move and may need some convincing to switch once the transfer window is reopened.

Hazard might be open to switching clubs for the summer as it allows him to plan his life better and help his family move to a new place.

He stated, “I still have one year to prove myself.” [what I can do] But it’s hard. It’s not easy to stop playing. I would like to be more active. This is a very difficult time for me.

“It’s impossible to live in January.” [to leave, because I have my family and I like the city.

“But in the summer it’s possible that I leave. I have a year left on my contract and it’s a decision for the club.

“If the club says ‘Eden, thanks for these four years, but you have to go’ I’ll have to accept it.

“[I’d give myself] When asked how he rated his time in Madrid, he replied that he was a zero on the level of playing. He said, “But 10 for how I feel at this time with the team. While I am not currently playing, it was my childhood dream to be a Real Madrid player. “I want to be a part of this club.”