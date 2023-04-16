Real Housewives Star shares her terror after daughter’s school is put on lockdown due to armed intruder

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
The kids are traumatized. They are traumatized. Teachers are often traumatized.

This is what “Real Housewives of Orange County’s” Tamra judge said after her daughter Sophia, 16, was placed in lockdown at her school.

Why? A armed burglar.

We’re building a shelter, this is not a practice, it’s not a practise. Sophia writes: “We are being kept in our classes without lights.”

You are OK? Tamra asks: “Are you okay?”

“Yes. I am in a class. We are hiding. I heard the sirens of police”

Tamra asks the student if she knows if there’s a shooter. The high schooler replies: “I do not know.” Nobody knows.”

The text is so confusing and it’s hard to understand. Tamra tells her that there is nothing she can do.

So far this year, 24 people have been killed or injured in school shootings, including six at the Covenant School in Nashville.

Every day, 12 children die in the United States from gun violence.

