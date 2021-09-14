Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Quitting RHOBH But Refuses To Talk To Cast!

Erika Jayne’s news today is extensive. The reality star is currently at war with most of her followers RHOBH They are co-stars. They are not friends, so it will be a fun reunion.

Also, she’s close to quitting the Bravo show. Still, it’s hard to believe since it’s her only source of income at the moment. Erika’s money is in jeopardy due to her ongoing embezzlement case. Thomas and Erika are accused of allegedly stealing money meant for the clients of Girardi & Keese Law.

The funds were used to enhance their lifestyle.

Erika Jayne does not speak with Lisa Rinna or most of her cast members. However, she was present at the reunion. Fans shouldn’t be surprised by this news. Rinna was the only one who didn’t grill the Pretty MessStar about the embezzlement case. She was clear that she was part of #TeamErika.

An earlier report this week showed that Erika was speaking with her one. “true” friend. On Friday, September 10, she was ready to face her cast members Dorit Kemsley (previously called Kyle Richards) and Kyle Richards (previously called). “two-faced.”

“Erika feels like Lisa Rinna is her only true friend on the show,” Insider’s account The Daily Mail. “The other women say one thing to her face and something completely different behind her back. Lisa actually has her back.”

Erika believes Dorit should show more empathy towards her situation. Also, she’s upset with Kyle and can see why Lisa Vanderpump warned her about Kyle turning on her. Erika believes both her ex-friends are still friends. “two-faced” women. She was looking forward to seeing her castmates Friday and has been planning what she will say at the reunion.

Is Erika Jayne planning to leave the show?

Erika Jayne might consider quitting with all of this in mind The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She is tired of her castmates. She feels Andy Cohen is the only person she can trust, apart from Rinna. After watching this episode, Erika is reportedly fed up with the producers.

“She’s not getting along with any of the other Housewives and is sick of their sniping, badmouthing, and mean-spiritedness,” Insider’s account is OK! MagazineFriday, September 10, 2010. “[Andy Cohen is] the one person who’s got Erika’s back. But at the moment, it doesn’t look like even Andy could convince her to stay.”

Erika would like to be away from the spotlight. According to an insider, Erika wants to be away from the entertainment industry for as long as she can. She is still active on social media. Some fans believe she should stop posting and fighting people.

What are your thoughts? Are you a believer in the RHOBHIs Season 11 going to be epic? Is Erika going to leave the show, or do you agree? Comment below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8. ET on Bravo