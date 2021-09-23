Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Brandi Glanville And Kim Richards Refuse To Speak To Each Other RHOBH

Former RHOBH’s star Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards are having friendship troubles. According to reports, the Beverly Hills friends had a falling-out.

Brandi Glanville is opening up about her troubled friendship with Kyle Richards‘ sister Kim. The two became very close friends while they were together on Bravo’s hit reality series. Glanville claims that Kim and she had a huge disagreement earlier this year, and that they have stopped speaking to each other.

Per the Daily Mail, Brandi, 48, states, ‘We aren’t talking right now. I can’t even tell you what happened. The last time I talked to her was on New Year’s Eve. But we have had the best friendship. We’ll speak again. And I know it will be fine in the end.’

Brandi Glanville Claims Friendship Is Just On Hold





Kim Richards, 57, has proven from her time on RHOBH she is a force to be reconned with. The troubled child star’s battles with addiction became evident during the early years of the series. Glanville and Richard’s bond grew as Brandi always stood up for Kim during her most troublesome episodes. Glanville claims that Kim doesn’t want to speak with her at this point.

Fans of RHOBH‘s are aware that when Kim becomes angry and begins to spiral, she often shuts down, avoiding those who care about her most. Fans noticed that Kim and Kyle were not communicating during Season 11. Kathy Hilton mentions Kim and Kyle responds that they have tried to contact her, but she has not been able to get in touch with her.

Kathy tells Kyle that Kim had changed her number. Kyle looked very surprised and hurt that she was unaware of what was going on in her sister’s life. ‘We fight; it’s just because we do,’ Brandi reveals. ‘I last talked to her New Year’s Eve, and I saw the promo for Housewives where [Kathy Hilton] said she changed her number. I don’t know if that’s the case. I sent her a text and she emailed me.

‘It’s depressing,’ she continued, ‘and I talked to Kyle about it and, you know, Kyle is not that close to her either. So she’s like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you. You’ve been such a great friend to her. I don’t know what’s going on with her…’ So it’s sad because I do love her.’

Erika Jayne Is Brave According To Brandi

Brandi Glanville also shared her thoughts on Erika Jayne‘s current legal drama. Brandi says she admires Erika’s ability to handle everything. Brandi also said that she knows how stressful reality TV can be.

‘It’s really brave of her,’ she said. ‘I don’t think I would have come back!’

Despite Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards’s past issues with the Beverly Hills wives, fans often comment stating they would love to see both women return at some point. However, it is unlikely that Kim Richards will ever make a comeback. The hit Bravo series has proven more than once over the years to be too challenging for Richards’ fragile mental state.

As for Brandi Glanville, never say never. Brandi likes to be in the Beverly Hills crowd, causing drama. Brandi created a lot of drama the last time she stirred the BH pot. She was also a cast member, Denise Richards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.