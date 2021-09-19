Read DELETED WhatsApp messages with genius trick for iPhone and Android

A SIMPLE trick allows you to read your deleted WhatsApp messages.

This might be a concern for some users, but it is possible to view embarrassing messages that were quickly deleted by following the steps below.

1 Your WhatsApp deleted messages can be recovered Credit: Alamy

What is a deleted message?

You can remove messages from both individual and group chats. This feature is available on both Android phones and iOS.

It comes with the caveat that recipients are told you have pulled the trigger via a note that reads “this message was deleted”.

However, the message is stored on your phone, and can be uncovered using WhatsApp’s backup feature.

You can extend the frequency of backup to weekly or monthly. The tool will back up all messages you send at 2am every day.

How do I read deleted messages?

To read a deleted message, uninstall WhatsApp and then install it again from your device’s app store.

After you log back in, there will be an option to restore chats.

Select the restore option to restore chats, including deleted messages. They will appear as though they never were removed.

Third-party apps can be used to find deleted WhatsApp messages even if you don’t have backup.

Apps like Notification History Log and Notification Log show you all of the notifications stored in your gadget’s notification register – including those for WhatsApp chats.

The apps have limitations. To read a notification, you must have interacted with it.

You can swipe the notification from the notification bar or floating messages.

You can also restart your phone to reset your notification register. This will remove any potential for spying on deleted texts.

Be careful not to share your WhatsApp notifications with third parties as this poses a serious security risk.

