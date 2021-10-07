Reactions as Daily Express describes Boris Johnson as an ‘Iron Man’

The Daily Express has been roasted for being slightly too big of a Boris Johnson fan.

In a celebratory front page following the Prime Minister’s speech to the Conservative Party conference yesterday, the paper splashed a photo of Johnson at the speech with his fist in the air with a headline reading: “Iron Man Boris: I’ll unleash the spirit of Britain”.

Johnson had said – among all the jokes and puns – that he wanted to unleash “the unique spirit of Britain” and deliver opportunity for all through his vague “levelling up” agenda in the speech. It was criticised for being a bit thin on policy but the Express certainly gave it a good review.

Reacting to it, people were quick to point out that the paper had a rather ropey understanding of what happens in the Iron Man films and that it wasn’t the flattering comparison they were trying to make.

Others said it was completely embarrassing for a paper to brownnose a Prime Minister in this manner and further still said the “unique spirit of Britain” was a bit more “hungover Netflix binges” than “extremely productive workforce”.

Here are nine such reactions:

Oops.