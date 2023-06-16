Ray Lewis III (son of Super Bowl champ Ray Lewis) dead at 28

Ray Lewis III is the son of Hall of Fame Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Ray Lewis. He died at age 28. According to TMZThe outlet has confirmed the news of his death. His family also confirms it.

His college career included stints at Miami University and Coastal Carolina. He also played for the Virginia Union Panthers. He was a former Florida high school running back who played for Miami University, the Coastal Carolina Pirates and Virginia Union Panthers. Rahsaan, the younger brother of Rahsaan, Lewis confirmed his death. And delivered a somber, touching farewell.

Ray Lewis III, former Virginia Union University star and Hall of Famer player, dies reportedly at age 28 https://t.co/9EKhn3ZTFO — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) June 16, 2023

The younger brother said, “Really cannot believe that I am typing this. RIP to my big brother.” “A true Angel I pray you’re at peace now, because IK how hurtin much you were.” “I don’t have and will never be able to say the words because this pain here ….I Love you, I Love you..Your niece is going to miss you and she’ll hear you over and over again. Just watch over us big bruh and I promise that you’ll smile.

Lewis III was a former player for the Wyoming Mustangs, a team in the Champions Indoor Football league. He wanted to enter the music industry. Ray Lewis, III was survived by his five siblings. Rashaan is one of them. Rayshad and Ralin are brothers, while sisters Diaymon and Kaitte Lewis also survive.

Ray Lewis III was the son of Hall of Fame Linebacker Ray Lewis. He tragically died. The 28-year-old was tragically killed.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/wUOFi1H6cS — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 16, 2023

Brownie I Love You [you] Diaymon posted a message on social media. “You are my truest brother and will remain so forever. Go get some rest, baby. I am glad that you are at peace. Fly high baby.