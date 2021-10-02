Raven’s home renewed for season 5, but loses one key character

We did, unlike Raven Baxter NotThis is what you should expect.

On Friday, Oct. 1, Disney Channel renewed Raven’s Home for a fifth season and also revealed that some key characters will not be returning to the house of mouse. New setting allows for cast changes. Raven’s Home, as Raven (Raven-Symoné) will return to San Francisco from Chicago to care for her dad Victor (This is the Raven!Alum Rondell Sheridan) in the new season.

“Raven finds herself parenting her parent,”Description teases from Disney Channel “raising her young cousin (played by Mixed-ish‘s Mykal-Michelle Harris) and settling into life in her old hometown.”

Raven’s long-time friend and sidekick Chelsea is now officially (Anneliese van der Pol) and her son Levi (Jason Maybaum) will be left in Chicago, and off-camera, to fend for themselves. Even stranger, Raven’s TV child will not be there with her in San Francisco.