Raven-Symoné Returned To The View To Talk About Her 40 Lb Weight Loss Transformation And How She Did It

It can be difficult and frustrating to lose weight, but with the right support and resources it can be rewarding. Former The View co-host Raven-Symoné The look is back and it’s better than ever! Raven-Symoné recently spoke on The View About how she lost 40 pounds, and what her secret to weight loss is.

A series of episodes of The View , Raven-Symoné spoke about how she went to the doctor and discovered some unsettling numbers about what her then-current weight was. Miranda Maday, her wife, was there to support and cook for her. “kick sugar”Out of her system.

It was her that made me want to make a change. I want to be there for her as long and as possible. I discovered some numbers at the doctor which were not pleasant for anyone in my age bracket or any age bracket. And with her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills — which everyone here knows — she helped me kick sugar. And I agree. ‘kick sugar’Because it is addictive. I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form, and it’s out of my system.

The That’s So Raven Star went on to say that any desserts like cookies would be keto-friendly, and that she prefers whole foods. Star has admitted that she went from 210 to 170 lbs by intermittent fasting and no exercise.

It’s very beautiful to have a loving and supportive partner by your side through a life-changing experience like Raven-Symoné has. A couple of years ago, Raven-Symoné Her wife was introduced to the world They could not be happier together. Miranda Maday said on The View episode that she and Raven-Symoné got married during the pandemic, and luckily they did not have to Postpone your wedding As others did. Maday also spoke about how she and Raven-Symoné got to spend a lot of quality time together making their own YouTube series. It’s a wonderful feeling to know that even during uncertain times, two people can still find the strength to be together.