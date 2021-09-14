Raven Gates posts 20-week baby bump on social media, will she reveal the gender?

Bachelor in Paradise Raven Gates Gottschalk is expecting her first baby with Adam Gottschalk. They were finally able to wed this year. They even had their baby while on honeymoon. Raven has just reached the halfway point in her pregnancy. So, with her latest update, fans are wondering if they know the baby’s gender yet. Raven also shared the video from Adam’s surprise announcement.

Raven Gates shares 20-week updates on the baby bump with fans

Raven Instagram to share the bump update with fans on their baby’s own page. She shared a picture in which she was holding a tub full of popcorn while wearing a black simple sundress.

Raven said “20 weeks ✨ We’re halfway there!! 🍿 I’m now the size of a large popcorn (so says my app). I now look like what I will at birth, only smaller! My hair is now growing on my head! My mom has started having really bad heartburn today- so maybe the old wives tale of heartburn & a lot of hair are true!”

She said, “My eyelashes and eyebrows are formed, and I can even blink! 😉 You no longer need an ultrasound to hear my heart beat❣️ a stethoscope will do! 🩺 this past week my dad got to feel me kick for the first time! & mom says I’m already a hard kicker 😝.”

Are they able to identify the gender?

Raven and Adam still haven’t shared the gender information about their baby. They are keeping that secret a secret for now, even though they may know. During Raven’s 18 week update, Adam did go into the comment section and say like if you think it’s a girl and another comment that said like if you think it’s a boy. The little girl has been the winner so far.

What do you think Raven or Adam are doing?

Additional updates

Raven shares weekly updates with her fans about her pregnancy. She shared a picture of her holding pancakes at 19 weeks. She shared the information that the baby was 10.8 inches in length and is the same size as a pancake or a mango. She also revealed she’s having round ligament pain frequently to allow the baby to grow.

Raven also revealed that her baby was able to hear her heartbeat and voice during week 19. Raven’s pregnancy is moving right along!

It is possible that we will soon see the gender reveal!

Stay tuned for updates on Raven, and baby Gottschalk.