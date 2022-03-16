Rare Pokemon Card for $336,000

A rare Charizard Pokémon card recently sold at an auction for almost $400,000 through Heritage Auctions, CNN.

This card was a highlight because it is from the first English printing run of the game and has been graded perfect PSA GEM-10 10.

It is among only 121 items to receive a perfect score, according to the auction house.

This sale was part of a larger auction that included trading cards games such as Yu-Gi-Oh! and Magic: The Gathering. This resulted in a profit of more than $3.7 Million.

“This auction, especially the trophy-level cards, did exceptionally well,”Jesus Garcia, Heritage Auctions Trading Card Games’ consignment director, stated in a statement.

“This sale reinforced the fact that demand for Pokémon cards continues its climb. We fully expected Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering to fare well, and they did.”