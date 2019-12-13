Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 Full Movie Download To Watch Online Leaked By Tamilrockers & TamilMv | Will The Film Get Through This Leak?

The Indian Hindi-language action thriller film “Mardaani 2” directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, has hit the big screens of the country on 13th of December 2019.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani and features Rani Mukerji reprising her role of Inspector Shivani Roy.

However, a very sad news for the production team is that the film has become a new victim of Tamilrockers, a leading torrent website for downloading movies. Full movie has been leaked online and is available for download there.

TamilRockers Leaks Mardaani 2 Full Movie Download Online

Since a huge budget film is available for download from the pirated website, it may affect its box office collections, thus creating a great loss to the filmmakers.

Despite of getting a few alerts and court orders and restriction by Madras High Court, Tamilrockers has not stopped it and has very courageously released Mardaani 2 movie for free download via Torrent File.

To be safe, Tamilrockers keeps changing their domain addresses every day and this is the only reason that it has not yet come in the eyes of the cyber team that prevents piracy.

However, a large number of views of the trailer of the film suggest that the audience was eagerly waiting for the film. Thus, the film is all set to grab the attention of fans. Not only this, but it will also compel the fans to hit the ticket counters of the theaters and book their seats.

Although the availability of Mardaani 2 on Tamilrockers will affect the success of upcoming movies in a negative manner, the film’s first-hand reactions are highly promising. Awaiting more reviews and reports in the coming days.