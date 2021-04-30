RangDe OTT Release Date Confirmed as May 10th for ZEE5 Premium

The latest romantic comedy of the Indian Telugu Movie Industry, RangDe is all set to be released on OTT platforms after hitting the big screen on March 19, 2021.

Written and directed by Venki Atluri, the movie is produced by Sithara Entertainments.

With the pandemic gaining strong grounds, Telugu movie buffs were disappointed, not able to catch the premiere in theatres. But here’s something to cheer up. The movie has officially confirmed its OTT release.

RangDe Movie Plot

The movie starring Keerthi Suresh and Nithin in the lead role revolves around a complicated relationship between Anu and Arjun. Arjun grows envious of the talented and studious neighbor Anu, who is loved by his parents. He cheats to enter a top university in Dubai. When he finds out his competitor for the vacant seat at the university is Anu, he forces an unexpected turn of events. The movie in its 130-minute duration takes us through the journey of hatred, friendship, and love between this lovely couple.

Rangde Movie OTT Release Date

The film RangDe crossed ₹19.6 crores in its first weekend after its theatre release and is all set to reach on OTT platforms. If you’re wondering where to watch the movie online, we have big news for you. The digital rights of the film were bagged by ZEE5 earlier itself. Although we do not have a confirmed release date for RangDe, we are sure to tell you RangDe will be released on ZEE5 around May 2021. The film has officially confirmed an OTT release date on ZEE5 Premium for after May 10th, according to sources.

RangDe Cast

Apart from the gorgeous and talented lead stars Keerthy and Nithin, the movie presents some brilliant actors of Telugu Movies including Naresh, Kousalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Abhinav Gomatam, Satyam Rajesh, Suhas, and many others.