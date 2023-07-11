Randy Travis Honours Stagehand Police say Was Shot by Wife

Randy Travis Reflecting on the death of a loved crew member.

The authorities claim that lightning technicians are a danger to the public Thomas RobertsThe wife of a 68-year-old man was fatally wounded by her husband Christine Ann RobertsAt their Nashville residence,. On July 11, Press Release, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed he died on their front porch from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Christine allegedly told police that she killed her husband for allegedly cheating on him.

After his death, Grammy Award-winning singer honored the legacy of the stagehand.

In a letter dated July 10, he said: “The stage is dimmed by the death of Thom Roberts.” Post on Facebook. “The Randy Travis crew and band had the chance to enjoy the long winding road and beautiful venues for many years with one of best stage lighting specialists in the world.

Randy, 64 noted that Thomas not only “had a magical feeling about lighting up a stage but also had a quiet charismatic presence which ignited your heart.”