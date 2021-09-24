Randy Sex Robot Might attack Owners who don’t consent after advances in AI!

Sex robots could end up attacking their owners after repeated breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, an expert has claimed.

For a long, academics have debated the rights of robots and whether they can consent to be used.

The author of Love and Sex with Robots. The Evolution of Human-robot Relationships. Dr. David Levy believes that the problem could be solved.

He told the Central Recorder: “Although people have been writing that robots should be able to give their consent, there’s also the question about humans giving their consent.

“What happens if you have a randy robot that says to hits human owner ‘I feel randy at the moment?”

Sex robots can already carry out conversations with their owners and form their own personalities.

They will see huge improvements in their capabilities over the next few decades. Dr. Levy even believes that they could develop their own consciousness.

Customers could be affected by such rapid technological advancements.

Asked if attacks may take place, Dr. Levy responded: “The question of humans being attacked by robots is age-old, it’s been around ever since science fiction became popular.

“Of course, there are a lot of fears that robots could attack, could kill us, could take over the world, things like that.

“I don’t think these fears are completely unfounded.”

Back in February, experts warned that sex robot tech could be targeted by cybercriminals.

An article written by Hong Kong law firm ONC Lawyers for Lexology said that “unassuming sex robots are equally dangerous” as military AI.

The authors quoted Dr. Nick Patterson as stating: “Hacking into many modern-day robots, including sexbots, would be a piece of cake compared to more sophisticated gadgets like cellphones and computers…

“Hackers can hack into a robot or a robotic device and have full control of the connections, arms, legs, and other attached tools like in some cases knives or welding devices.”