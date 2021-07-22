‘Ramarjuna’ Watch Full Movie Online For Free | 2021 Kannada Romantic Action-Adventure

The Kannada romantic action-adventure drama film hit the big screens on 29 January 2021. The Anissh Tejeswar directorial film is the latest talk of the town, as the film has finally been aired on the streaming service partner Zee5 on 2 July 2021.

At present, the film is successfully streaming on its OTT platform Zee5. While you can buy the Zee5 subscription to watch unlimited regional, Bollywood, and several TV series conveniently, still, if you wish to watch for free, don’t despair! We have curated the step-by-step guide to watch Ramarjuna on Zee5 for free.

Ramarjuna Storyline

The story revolves around an insurance agent, living in a slum. He decides to take things into his hands when he witnesses the injustice done to his people. The story reveals how he transforms to provide protection to his local people.

Ramarjuna Casts

The film stars several eminent casts like Anissh Tejeswar and Nishvika Naidu. These two could be seen in the lead roles. In addition, Aruna Balraj, Sharath Lohitashwa, Harish Raj, Ugramm Manju, and Bala Rajwadi, and several others are the supporting cast in the film.

Ramarjuna Film Watch Online For Free!

The movie is successfully streaming on OTT platform Zee5. You can buy its annual subscription to enjoy unlimited movies, TV series, and regional films. But, here we have the guide to watch Ramarjuna for free.

Jio users

For Jio users, the Jio cinema app allows you to stream Zee5 content free of cost. Simply follows the steps given below:

Download Jio Cinema App

Install and register using your Jio credentials. Verify your credentials to complete the registration process.

Watch the Zee5 films and TV series for free.



Airtel TV App

For Airtel postpaid users, the Airtel TV App allows streaming Zee5 content for free. Simply follow the steps given below:

Open Airtel TV App

Log in using credentials. Afterward, claim for Zee5 subscription for free.

Log in on Zee5 using your number and complete the registration process.

Stream the contents on Zee5 for free.

This was all for now. Stay tuned here for future updates.