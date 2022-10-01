Ralph Macchio talks about whether he will be in The New Karate Kid Movie

All eyes were on Cobra Kai For the last few decades, it has seemed as if we are getting another blast from our past with a brand new perspective. Karate Kid movie. With Season 5 Cobra Kai Recently, Ralph Macchio (the original Karate Kid) has shared his knowledge about the subject with Netlfix.

Popular Netflix series already has many main characters returning from the original series. This includes Daniel LaRusso from Karate Kid, played by Macchio and Johnny Lawrence, played William Zabka. The following are the highlights the show’s success, this new Karate Kid The movie was released Macchio didn’t know much, but he explained that it was possible. EW :

I don’t know any other information. It is too early to know what the story is. [with the movie]. As you ask me the question, this is what it looks like.

Sony has yet to announce a director or cast for the new movie, which will be released theatrically in summer 2024. The film will also be available on DVD. Creator Cobra Kai Jon Hurwitz clarified There is no connection between the Netflix series and the new movie. Hurwitz indicated that, while he would like to make a Karate Kid movie, he knows nothing about the newly announced film.

The studio stated that the film would bring the story back to the original source when it was announced. “original Karate Kid franchise,”It is somewhat confusing, as the original Karate Kid does not know anything about it. Macchio said:

This is my opinion [will be figured out]It could be in the near future or I might not have anything to do with it. We will speak when I have the information.

Although Ralph Macchio doesn’t know anything about the new movie, he expressed his concern. Interest in Miyagiverse spin-offs . He also discussed ideas for origin stories for Mr. Miyagi, Cobra Kai, and spin-offs to the younger characters. Macchio might be available if offered the opportunity. Karate Kid movie.

What puzzles me about this film is I’m not sure what else there is to cover in the original Karate Kid franchise. In Cobra Kai, we’ve seen the return of lots and lots of characters from the original movies. John Kreese returned in Season 2 and this season we saw him again. Return of a major Karate Kid Character As Terry Silver, Daniel’s big foe from Karate Kid III We are back .