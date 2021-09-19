Rally in support of Jan 6 rioters mercilessly mocked as more journalists show up than Trump fans

A rally held in Washington DC on Saturday to honour those being prosecuted for taking part in the shocking Capitol riot on 6th January has been mocked on social media as reporters and police officers easily outranked those in attendance.

It was a much more subdued scene in the US capital on Saturday compared to what happened on 6th January as the lacklustre ‘Justice for J6’ rally failed to bring in the crowds.

According to Washington police, they expected 700-1000 people to turn up. However, it seemed that this number was far less than the images show. This is because the Trump supporters were hardly visible in comparison to the number of journalists and law enforcement officers who were there. According to local police, 400-450 people (including media) were present in the designated area on Saturday.

Even a counterprotest that was held one mile away didn’t draw enough people to fill the designated area on what was a dull day in Washington DC. Even the Proud Boys, who are notorious for their anti-protest tactics, discouraged their supporters from attending the event.

The event, which was organised by ‘Look Ahead America’ which is run by former Trump campaign aid Matt Braynard, was to stand up for “patriotic Americans who have been forgotten by our government.”

However, according to Rolling Stone, a right-wing conspiracy spread online warning people that the event could be a ‘false flag’ and that the FBI was attempting to entrap people into committing acts of violence.

Of course, none of this happened but it still caught the attention of Trump who was presumably glad to see that a handful of his supporters had decided to show up anyway and continued to push theories that the 2020 election was rigged in a statement and the 6th January rioters.

Despite this, there was much ridicule and mockery online about the small attendance at the rally.

In an odd turn, Donald Trump Jr. began to spread the entrapment conspiracy. He mocked people he believed to be undercover police officers.

At least, someone dressed up as Batman was there.