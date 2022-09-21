Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha remembers her late husband as a ‘true fighter’

Raju Srivastava fought hard until the end according to his wife Shikha, who is mourning the passing of her comedian husband at the age of 58.

The King of Comedy was being treated following a heart attack on August 10. His family confirmed that he took his last breath on September 21, 2022, in Delhi.

The comedian had become a household name for his contribution to a number of Indian shows and movies.

On hearing about his demise, several notable figures including the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and renowned Bollywood actors have come forward to share their condolences.

Raju Srivastava’s wife mourns husband’s death

In a conversation with Times of India, Shikha remembered her late husband as being a “true fighter”.

The couple got married in 1993 and share two children together – daughter Antara and son Aayushmaan.

Shikha said: “I am not able to talk right now. What can I share or say now? He fought very hard, I was really hoping and praying to see him come out of this.”

“But, that has not happened. All I can say is that he was a true fighter,” she added further.

He was being treated after a heart attack

Raju’s nephew, Kushal Srivastava, and family friend Dr. Aneel Murarka revealed that he passed away due to a second cardiac arrest.

“We were confident till yesterday that all will be well because he had battling it for two months,” his nephew said.

He was reportedly taken to AIIMS Delhi after having a heart attack and collapsing while using the treadmill at the gym on August 10.

He was kept under observation for over a month and was placed on a ventilator due to his critical condition.

Tributes pour in for the late comedian

Raju was a favorite among his fans and fellow artists. His passing has left a void in the industry and Twitter is flooded with tributes for him as celebrities, politicians and other notable personalities have shared their condolences.

Indian PM Narendra Modi tweeted: “Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

A tweet by Aamir Khan Production read: “You will live on forever in our memories, #RajuSrivastava Ji. Thank you for spreading so much joy and laughter in this world. May you rest in peace and may God give strength to your loved ones.”

Indian actor Hrithik Roshan wrote: “Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Raju Srivastava Sir. My condolences to the family”

