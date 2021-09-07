Rain Brown’s daughter of the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Shares Season 13 Mournful Message

The new season of Alaskan Bush People will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 19 on Discovery. Although, as fans know, the season will be without one key player — Billy Brown. The Brown family patriarch died this past February following a seizure. In advance of the newest season, Billy’s daughter, Rain Brown, shared a message on Instagram regarding her father’s passing.

Rain noted that Season 13 will be “nothing like” what they “hoped” in light of Billy’s passing. Still, she thanked the Alaskan Bush People crew for helping produce a new season of the series all the same. She also thanked the fans who have been awaiting a new season of the Discovery series especially amid such a difficult time for the family. Even though this season will not be like those of years past due to Billy’s absence, Rain did write that she thinks Season 13 is “very beautiful.”