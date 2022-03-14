Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Releases Surprise Solo Song “5.17”

Thom Yorke released a surprise song while still working on Radiohead’s side project The Smile. “5.17”On streaming services without prior notice Sunday

While it’s unclear why the piano ballad suddenly appeared — reps for Yorke did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment — its arrival coincides with Sunday’s premiere of the third episode of Peaky Blinders’ sixth season, which Yorke and band mate Jonny Greenwood reportedly contributed new music to.

“Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood contributed some original stuff,” Peaky BlindersAnthony Byrne, director Telled NME. “I’m over the moon about all of that. The music has always been really important historically, and I was really keen to bring a dramatic score into it. We’re using that much more in this season. It’s a much heavier season so the score is taking things in a very different direction.”

Radiohead’s music has previously featured on the show, with “You & Whose Army?” “Pyramid Song”Among the tracks are A new vinyl soundtrack was just announcedThe series is available here “5.17”There are many similarities between the Radiohead classics and their tonal arrangements.

Additionally, a second new Yorke song — “That’s How Horses Are,” as hinted on the single’s artwork a listing on Apple Music — is scheduled for release on April 3, the date of Peaky Blinders’ series finale.

Ahead of the Smile’s debut LP, the trio of Yorke, Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner have so far shared the singles “The Smoke” and “You Will Never Work in Television Again.”