Radiohead, The Weeknd join the Social Media Rally to Help Ukraine Refugees

Global Citizen will organize a social media rally that calls on governments and institutions all over the globe to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

On April 8, the Stand Up for Ukraine rally will be held one day prior to a pledging summit, organized by Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, and President of European Commission Ursula von Der Leyen. The aim of the summit will be to garner money to help those displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Other conflict zones, like Afghanistan, South Sudan and Yemen, will also receive funds.

Social media will be a major focus of the summit’s social media push. It will feature stars such as Madonna, Elton John and Celine Dion.

After Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, called for support, the rally and summit on pledges were organized. “On April 8, the biggest online event Social Media Rally will support people who were forced to flee Ukraine,”Zelensky stated in a statement. “I’m inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody. Everyone who wants to join this movement and Stand Up for Ukraine.”

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left more than 12 million people in need of support. Since February, more than 6.5million people have been forced from their homes in Ukraine. More than 3.2million people have fled the country. The refugee crisis in Ukraine — compounded with other humanitarian crises elsewhere — comes as the UNHCR system faces a $10 billion funding shortfall, hindering its ability to provide aid and relief around the world.

“More than three million refugees have fled their homes, with millions more likely on their way,”Hugh Evans, Global Citizen CEO. “Global Citizen has a history of responding rapidly to humanitarian crises, and this is no different. We’re calling for an immediate end to this crisis, and the provision of immediate financing to support refugee relief efforts not just in Ukraine but around the world.”