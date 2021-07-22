Radhe : Your Most Wanted Bhai Full Movie Watch Online For Free

After the deadly action-packed film “Wanted” 2009, all Salman Khan fans were craving the sequel. So, finally, the much-anticipated sequel is here. But this time with a new title, “Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai” and a fresh story. The Bhai of Bollywood is again back with another blockbuster to set new records. Although the movie was initially set to make a booming entry to the big screens, ultimately Radhe ended up landing on OTTs due to the pandemic.

If you are a die-hard fan of Salman Khan, you can enjoy the new entertainment bomb, “Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai” on Zee5. Check out the complete post to know how to watch “Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai” for free online.

The much-awaited action crime drama, “Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai” featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani is officially out on Zee5. Loaded with action-packed scenes, deadly characters, and catchy songs the film has received decent reviews from critics. After Dabangg 3, Prabhu Deva is back with Sallu Bhai to deliver one more entertainment dosage to the fans.

The duo of Salman Khan and Disha Patani has failed to impress the audience this time. Salman Khan’s role pretending to be a 30-years-old encounter specialist appeared to be disappointing for the fans. However, the beauty and hotness of Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez have grabbed the audience’s eyeballs. On the other hand, Randeep Hooda has turned the limelight with his insane acting skills. Summing up, “Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai” has delivered a decent performance at the box office, and many fans are still ravenous to watch it for free online. So, here is how you can enjoy “Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai” online for free.

How To Watch “Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai” Online For Free?

“Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai” is officially available on Zee5 for the subscription holders. The streaming platform offers two exclusive plans of Rs. 499 for 12 months and Rs. 299 for 3 months. The viewers can also watch “Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai” with a pay-per-view option. However, if you don’t want to waste your money to watch “Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai”, you can claim the free Zee5 subscription through Airtel Thanks or the Vodafone Play application. (Note: You must have any of the two sim cards). Follow these steps to claim your free subscription –

Airtel Thanks App

Download the Airtel Thanks Application on your device and navigate to the “Discover Airtel Thanks” option.

Click the “Clain” button under the Zee5 premium subscription.

Now, hit the “Activate now” button to redeem your free Zee5 Subscription.

Vodaphone Play

Download and open the Vodaphone Play application.

Navigate to your favorite Zee5 show or movie and click on it.

You will be redirected to the app, where you can enjoy the movie for free.

Can I Watch “Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai” Online On Hotstar?

Unfortunately no, as the movie is exclusively picked by Zee5. So, it is only available on the Zee5 platform. Make sure to stay tuned as we will let you know, if Hotstar release “Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai” in the future.