Racket Boys Full Episodes Where to Watch Online for Free

You don’t need to be a badminton fan to enjoy watching “Racket Boys”. “Racket Boys” is a South Korean sports drama series, now streaming Season 1. Following the hurdles faced by a badminton team of a school, the series speaks stories of friendship, hard work, dedication and passion. As our characters grow to become champion badminton players, the viewers will fall in love with “Racket Boys”.

Interested to watch this sports drama series? If you’re a fan of non-English titles, watching “Racket Boys” online for free will surely be a fun-filled journey for you. Here’s where you can watch the full episodes of “Racket Boys” Season 1.

What is the plot of “Racket Boys”?

The badminton team of Haenam Seo Middle School is on the verge of destruction as Ra Yeong-ja, a celebrated badminton legend comes to the rescue of the team as their coach. As the young girls and boys are trained to achieve their dream of becoming badminton stars, the series is a feel-good watch for the viewers.

Who are the cast members of “Racket Boys”?

The series which is created by Cho Young-kwangand Jung Bo-hun stars Kim Sang-kyung, Oh Na-ra, Tang Jun-sang, Son Sang-yeon, Choi Hyun-wook, Kim Kang-hoon, Lee Jae-in and Lee Ji-won among other actors.

Where to watch the full episodes of “Racket Boys” Season 1 online for free?

You can watch the full episodes of the inspiring teen sports drama series “Racket Boys” Season 1 on Netflix. Are you a Netflix user? Then hit the search button and type “Racket Boys” to enjoy watching the full episodes of Season 1 on your device.

Watch "Racket Boys" Season 1 full episodes on Netflix

Not a Netflix subscriber? Don’t worry. Adding a subscription is quite easy but accessing a free trial is the easiest! Read on to find out how to watch the full episodes of “Racket Boys” Season 1 online for free through Netflix.

“Racket Boys” Watch Online for Free

“Racket Boys” Season 1 is now streaming the entire list of 15 episodes on Netflix. To watch the full episodes online for free, you need to get started with your Netflix free trial. Go through the steps given below to find out how.

