Rachel Zegler of West Side Story says she wasn’t invited to Oscars

Updated Sunday, March 20, at 3:13 p.m. “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler has reacted to the outpour of support on social media since saying in an Instagram post that she wasn’t invited to the Academy Awards.

“my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do. we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london)…and awards shows alike. let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone x R.”

Previously: “West Side Story”Star Rachel Zegler claims she was not invited to the 94th Academy Awards. The film has been nominated in seven categories, including Best Picture.

Zegler spoke at a Saturday event Instagram post that she won’t be attending the March 27 ceremony. Responding to a fan, she stated that they were looking forward to seeing her outfit at the Oscars. “I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel.”

Zegler responded to the flood of reactions by stating that she had changed her earlier comment. “tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening.”

“I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago,”She wrote. “I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess.”

She continued: “Thanks for all the shock and outrage – I’m disappointed, too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie.”

Presenters and nominees automatically get tickets to the event, but actors in the films, even if it is nominated for Best Pictures, aren’t guaranteed admission in the 3,400-seat Dolby Theatre – ticket allotment is decided by the studio. Disney has been contacted for comment.

Other than Best Picture “West Side Story”Co-star Ariana deBose, who plays Anita in sound production design, costume and cinematography categories, was nominated.

Zegler, though she was not nominated, won the Golden Globe as Best Actress in Comedy or Musical. She was also awarded Best Actress by National Board of Review and other awards organizations.

Zegler was a high school student when she was tapped to play Maria in Steven Spielberg’s remake of the 1961 musical classic. Her breakout success won her the lead in Disney’s upcoming live action remake of “Snow White” and a starring role in DC’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

The Motion Picture Academy did not immediately respond to ’s request for comment.