Rachel Zegler, a fellow Disney princess, supports Halle Bailey on social media amid Little Mermaid casting backlash

Three years after Halle Bailey became the live-action star, The Little Mermaid’s Ariel, Walt Disney Studios finally unveiled a first look at the The 2023 movie During the D23 Expo earlier in the month. The Little Mermaid trailer showed Bailey As the Disney Princess, she teased her about her new look and amazing singing voice. The movie has been subject to racist backlash since its release. This has led to many soon-to be. Snow WhiteRachel Zegler was prompted to respond.

Rachel Zegler will portray Snow White in the live action version of Disney Princess’ movie in 2024 opposite Gal Gadot’s “intimidating” Evil Queen . When you are able to West Side StoryBreakthrough star was recently dragged into a tweet that included more backlash for Halle Bailey. She came out in her defense. You can see it here:

if you don’t support my girl halle, who is the perfect ariel, you don’t support any of us.September 20, 2022 More

On Twitter, One user shared his opinion that Rachel Zegler is an excellent actress. “good choice”For Snow Whitebecause of her similarities to the animated character. Halle Bailey was his name. “#NotMyAriel” because she doesn’t look like the cartoon character from the 1989 classic. Zegler said that she could play Ariel on Broadway but not in a film. Zegler responded by sharing that if he doesn’t support Bailey “who is the perfect Ariel,” he therein doesn’t support any of the Disney Princesses.

Zegler is half-Polish, half Colombian. This makes her casting for Snow White unconventional. The actress isn’t getting the same hate Halle Bailey has received for being Black Ariel. Since the trailer was released, Bailey has been getting a lot of criticism from Disney fans who don’t accept that Ariel and other Disney Princesses can be black.

On the other hand, Halle Bailey is the star of the show despite all the criticism. The Little Mermaid, there’s been some positives that have come out of the casting already as well. One example is the number of parents who have adopted their children. They took to social media and shared their reactions with Black children To her singing “Part Of Your World.”The videos show that young girls feel empowered by seeing the Disney Princess in live action. Bailey shared her thoughts. she’s received a ton of these reactions And I felt so “emotional”The film received early support.