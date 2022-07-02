R. Kelly Sues Brooklyn Prison For Placing him on Suicide Watch

R. Kelly lawyers filed a lawsuit against Brooklyn prison for placing convicted sex dealer on suicide watch days after his sentence of 30 years.

It is common to place high-profile prisoners on suicide watch before or after sentencing. Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine maxwell was similarly placed under suicide watch “without justification”The same prison where she was held before her sentencing last week.

However, Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean Submitted PeopleThe suicide watch placement at Metropolitan Detention Center was completed. “purely punitive reasons”That’s the best part! “cruel and unusual punishment” violates Kelly’s Eighth Amendment rights. Kelly suffered as a result. “severe mental distress.”

“MDC Brooklyn is being run like a gulag. My partner and I spoke with Mr. Kelly following his sentencing, he expressed that he was mentally fine and ONLY expressed concern that even though he was NOT suicidal, MDC would place him on suicide watch (as they did following the guilty verdict),” Bonjean said. “We have just sued MDC Brooklyn.”

Suicide watch prisoners are held in isolation and placed under constant surveillance. “They cannot shower or shave and are sometimes not even afforded toilet paper. Meals are not provided with utensils, forcing inmates to eat with their hands. They have no ability to consult with loved ones or supportive figures,” Kelly’s lawsuit states. “And of course, they are monitored 24-7 by prison officials. Ironically, individuals on ‘suicide watch’ don’t even receive psychiatric care.”

According to Reuters, Kelly’s lawsuit against MDC Brooklyn seeks $100 million in damages. It’s unclear how long Kelly will remain on suicide watch.

Although the BOP was unable to directly address the allegations relating to Kelly, a spokesperson stated in a statement. “For safety and security reasons, the Bureau of Prisons does not provide information about conditions of confinement or internal security practices for any particular inmate. The BOP is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all inmates in our population, our staff and the public. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority.”

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday after being found guilty of all counts of racketeering and sex trafficking against him at his Brooklyn federal trial last year.

He will next face charges against him in Chicago, including 13 charges of child pornography, enticing a minor into illegal sexual activity, and a conspiracy to obstruct justice, the latter charge tied to Kelly’s previous child pornography trial. Though the Chicago trial was supposed to begin in April 2020, it was delayed first by Covid-19 and then the discovery of a hidden cache of 100 electronic devices belonging to Kelly. The trial is now set to begin Aug. 15.