R. Kelly Found Guilty of Racketeering and Sex Trafficking by Federal Jury

R. Kelly, 54, has been found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking in a New York federal courtroom.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer was found guilty of all charges including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, racketeering and sex trafficking involving five victims, the New York Post reported. Kelly faces a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

There were 14 underlying acts associated with the racketeering charge and the government needed proof of only two of the racketeering acts for a guilty charge, NPR reported. The jury found that the government proved 12 of the 14 actions, involving five victims, including late singer Aaliyah. Three acts associated with another alleged victim were not proven.

Kelly will be sentenced at a later date in New York state following Tuesday’s decision. Kelly will also face a second federal trial on charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice in Illinois. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

He also faces outstanding criminal charges in Cook County, Illinois, where he was indicted by the state attorney in February 2019 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four alleged victims, three were minors.

He has pleaded not guilty. Additionally, he faces the same charges in Minnesota, where he was charged in August 2019 with engaging in prostitution with a minor. He has pleaded not guilty.