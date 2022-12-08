“Quite Amazing how All Filmmakers Think Similarly”

Pan Nalin is the writer and director for “Last Film Show,” India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Oscar, turned to his own childhood growing in the Adtala village in Saurashtra for inspiration for the semi-autobiographical film.

Focused on Samay (9 years old) (Bhavin Rasari). “Last Film Show” This story tells the story of how he fell in love and changed his whole life by spending a summer watching films at a crumbling movie palace.

Imagine Nalin’s surprise seeing a similar story unfold in another semi-autobiographical awards contender this year, Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans.”

“We went to see the movie with the whole cast and crew and when it started, at least 30 times we looked at each other, like, ‘How is that possible?’” Nalin said during a virtual screening of the film as part of ’s 2022-2023 Awards Season Screening Series.

Nalin, along with actor Bhavin Rasari and Dheer Momaya, discussed similarities between the two. “Last Film Show” And “The Fabelmans” Steve Pond was the moderator. He spoke from Sammy and Samay’s names and described the close-knit group of friends that each boy had. The supportive father and mother were equally present, as well as their shared love of trains.

“It was just quite amazing how all filmmakers think alike,” Nalin added. “To talk about my own story 25 years ago, when I first saw ‘Cinema Paradiso,’ there were at least three scenes straight out of my life. I said, ‘I live far away in a remote part of India. How can this Italian director know of my friendship with the projectionist?’”

For Momaya’s part, he’d always wanted to know about Nalin’s childhood, even before he’d met the director, having been inspired by his films, which Momaya described as “indigenous, local, but still had a global quality to it.”

“Give me the backstory,” Momaya stated that Nalin was her first love after meeting him. “And over a few meetings he did give me his backstory, and that’s essentially you see here. The countryside he grew up in, the relationship he had with his mother and father. There was this deep emotional texture, which I felt very moved by.”

Not everybody shares Nalin’s passion for film, however. Rabari claims that the star young in film is Nalin. “Last Film Show” I enjoyed playing cricket more than watching the movies. Rabari is from a small village in northwest India and had rarely been to the cinema in his life, according to Nalin, who served as the boy’s interpreter.

Cinema appreciation has definitely been gaining popularity. There are many other ways to enjoy cinema. “Last Film Show” And “The Fablemans,” Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” and Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” Also, I can wax poetic about film’s magic.

“During the COVID-19 situation, people had a lot of time for introspection, thinking, ‘Why am I making movies? What was the reason? When did I fall in love with cinema?’ And somewhere, we all started looking for a story,” Nalin added.

