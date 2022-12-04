Quentin Oliver Lee dies at 34 as a Broadway performer

Quentin Oliver Lee was an actor well-known for playing stage parts such as “The Phantom of the Opera,” Angie Lee Graham said that Graham died after losing his battle against Stage 4 colon carcinoma. He was just 34.

An Instagram Graham’s passing was described in a post that featured photos of Lee, Graham, and their daughter Samantha. “the most beautiful moment of my life.”

“I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves,” Sie wrote. “It was peaceful, and perfect.”

Graham called Graham “an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven.”

“To say “he will be dearly missed” doesn’t reflect the scope of the people and communities he has created and touched,” her post continued. “If we let him, he made us better people.”

Lee was born Jan. 28, 1989 and has been a part of numerous Broadway productions as well as off-Broadway shows. He was most recently seen in the Tony-nominated revival “Caroline, or Change,” This opened last October. He was also featured on the off-Broadway production of that same show. “Oratorio for Living Things.”

He starred in a 2017 national tour. “Phantom of the Opera” She was an understudy for the Broadway musical “Prince of Broadway.”

“The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee,” wrote the show’s official Instagram account. “Quentin brilliantly lead our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends.”

Many fans left tributes in the comments. “His performance literally changed my life,” One user shared his opinion.

His national and regional Credits include “The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess” (which Grammy nominated For Best Opera Recordings in 2021 “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” “Festival of the Lion King.” Northern Arizona University’s grad performed many solo concert and opera performances.

Lee, among other honors was also a Western Regional Finalist at both the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions as well as the National Association of Teachers of Singers Artist Awards.

Lee was diagnosed in 2021 with Stage 4 colon carcinoma. Broadway stars Held Two benefit concerts were held on October 10th to raise funds for his medical treatment. His family set up an a GoFundMe pageThe company has at press time raised $55,600.