Queen’s service to inspire young writers in Commonwealth challenge

The Queen’s “inspiring” 70 years of service is the focus for this year’s Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner, children’s author David Walliams and the Duchess of Cornwall have recorded a video message to launch the writing challenge.

Horner, a Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) ambassador, said: “The Queen’s seven decades of service are an inspiring example of the contribution we can all make in our communities.”

Walliams added this theme to his website. “‘Our Commonwealth’, focusing on service following the Queen’s example.”

Camilla, RCS vice patron, stated that she was thrilled to announce the 2022 competition and added: “Your powerful stories, essays, poetry, and letters from around the Commonwealth never fail to bring us together as a community.”

Last year’s junior winner, Ethan-Charles Mufuma, from Uganda, invited young people to “write about the value of serving our communities”Wherever they may be in the Commonwealth,

The Queen, who is also the head of the Commonwealth reached her Platinum Jubilee on February. She became the first British sovereign in 70 years to celebrate the throne.

The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee 2022 (Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images/PA). PA Media – Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images

Chair of the RCS, Dr Linda Yueh said: “The Queen’s seven decades of service to the Commonwealth are an inspiring example of the steadfast commitment and important contribution we can all make to our societies.”

She explained that the competition this year asks for entries “to explore the positive impact that can be achieved through dedication and selfless commitment to our Commonwealth family”.

The essay competition is the world’s oldest and largest schools international writing contest.

It was established in 1883 in order to encourage literacy, expression, and creativity among young people across the Commonwealth.

There are two age groups: 13-years-old and under and 14-18 year olds.

You can find more information at www.royalcwsociety.org/essay-competition