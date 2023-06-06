Queendom Puzzle and M Countdown Special Episode: Where to Watch?

Queendom’s latest season Queendom Puzzle is premiering soon and an exclusive preview of the show and an exceptional performance will unveil this week right before its official airing. Let’s look at where to watch it here.

Hosted by award-winning winger Taeyeon, Mnet’s latest music reality show Queendom Puzzle will feature a number of popular K-pop stars including Lovelyz Kei, Rocket Punch’s Juri, Weki Meki’s Elly, CLC’s Yeeun, WJSN’s Yeoreum and more.

Queendom Puzzle – Where to view the preview

The Queendom puzzle preview will be available on the website. airing The Mnet K-Pop YouTube channel will launch globally at 10pm KST/9am ET/6am PT/2pm BST/8am CT/9pm PHT/3pm CE on 6th June.

Queendom M Countdown special Performance

The Queendom Puzzle will continue on M Countdown, June 8, at 6pm KST/5am ET/2am PT.

Lineup

After much anticipation about the lineup of Mnet’s Queendom Puzzle, fans finally got to see the entire lineup through two M Countdown stages. See the Queendom puzzle lineup below.

From Kai’s Mmmh to Nayeon’s Pop, fans can’t wait to see the setlist

The Queendom Puzzle is all about the stars of Kpop revealing a new side to their personalities. What better way to do this than by starting with the most popular Korean songs on the Internet today?

As per the previews, Yeoreum will be dancing to EXO star Kai’s Mmmh. Some other songs that fans will be seeing in the show are Nayeon’s Pop and Lee Hyori’s Toc Toc Toc.

