Queendom Puzzle 1: Release date, time and lineup

Mnet’s Queendom Puzzle episode 1 is almost here. Queendom, the new K-pop series featuring CLC’s Yeeun and former Momoland stars JooE, has already generated a lot of buzz before it even starts.

After the grand success of shows like Boys Planet, Girls Planet 999, Kingdom, and Queendom, K-pop fans will now witness the latest reality offering of Mnet where individual participants will fight for the Queen’s trophy.

Queendom Puzzle episode 1 will beairing Globally, on the 13th of June at 9am ET/2pm BST/10 pm KST. Below is the time in other countries.

Lineup

Over 28 K-pop artists will be competing individually in Queendom puzzle. The show will evaluate each member separately, even though they are all from the same band, such as Weeekly and Cherry Bullet. See the full lineup below.

You can watch

Queendom Puzzle will be available to watch on the Mnet K-pop YouTube channel globally on June 13 at 10 pm KST/9 am ET/6 am PT/2 pm BST/8 am CT/9 pm PHT/3 pm CET.

Follow HITCASIA for more Asian entertainment news. Facebook, Twitter” Instagram.