Queen Rania of Jordan’s son tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan’s son Crown Prince Hussein has tested positive for COVID-19. The Royal Hashemite Court announced the news on Monday, Sept. 27, revealing that the 27-year-old royal has been displaying mild symptoms.

“His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening, after undergoing the routine examination implemented as part of the regulations followed at the Royal Hashemite Court,” the court’s statement read. “Crown Prince Al Hussein has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in very good health.”

“In accordance with the protocol in place in case of exposure to COVID-19 by individuals already vaccinated against the virus, Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, who both tested negative on Monday, will self-quarantine for five days,” the statement continued. “The Royal Hashemite Court wishes His Royal Highness and all COVID-19 patients in Jordan a full and speedy recovery.”

Crown Prince Hussein is Queen Rania and King Abdullah’s eldest child. The monarchs are also parents to Princess Iman, 25, Princess Salma, 21, and Prince Hashem, 16.

Last year, Queen Rania reflected on the pandemic during an interview ahead of her milestone 50th birthday. “It has been a very difficult year, but I am thankful that my country is doing all it can to limit the spread of Covid-19 within our borders and put our people’s health and wellbeing first,” she told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!.