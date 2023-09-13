‘Queen of Chaos’ Rayanna Brock Says Her Life of Crime Is Over

A young woman who earned the notorious title “Queen of Chaos” due to her numerous run-ins with the law is opening up about her mistakes.

Rayanna Bell Brock (23), has 10 mug shots taken. She was charged with shoplifting and stalking as well as criminal mischief, contempt, and criminal misconduct. Brock says that she was a victim of robbery and theft in one instance. Robbed State trooper took his hat, and also a taser.

Brock wore a smile in the majority of her mugshots.

“I feel like, like my first mugshot that I took, I was just a kid and I just kept doing it and some of the guards were cool about it. Some of them would just give me that look like ‘girl stop,’” Brock says.

Brock is a resident of Kentucky“I am embracing my past,” she says.

The young woman blames drugs for a lot of her arrests, like when she stole a firearm out of someone’s car for “no reason at all.”

“I was just completely out of my mind that night,” Brock says.

Brock, however, says that she has lived a life-changing experience. crime The war is over.

“It definitely has to be. I haven’t gotten in trouble in a while. I’ve literally fought my way to go down the right path and to turn my life around. It was hard,” Brock says.

Brock and her boyfriend run a renovation business.