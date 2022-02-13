Queen Elizabeth news – William & Kate to ‘inherit Her Majesty’s home’ when she dies as her unusual hobby is revealed

Maxwell introduced as Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend

GHISLAINE Maxwell was introduced as Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend on a Buckingham Palace tour — despite his denials they were close.

Our photo shows him and the sex trafficker, 60, with former US president Bill Clinton in the background.

The Duke of York is pointing, while another woman with Maxwell wears a T-shirt reading: “God Save The Queen.”

Andrew, 61, denied being a close pal of Maxwell in legal papers filed as a response to Virginia Giuffre, 38, who is suing him for alleged sexual assault.

But a member of the Palace tour party in 2002 told Central Recorder on Sunday: “Ghislaine was described to me as an ex-girlfriend of Andrew.

“The impression we all had was that there was some relationship there.

“They clearly knew each other very well. She was very friendly and cheery.”

The source added: “We walked in the main gates and Ghislaine showed us where we needed to be. She knew her way around.”

The picture was taken 18 months after Andrew is alleged to have had sex with 17-year-old Virginia at Maxwell’s London home.