Queen Elizabeth Lunch Made Andrew feel convinced that the lawsuit will blow up and will return to public life!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY’S KIDS ‘WILL HAVE NEW PLAYMATE’ AS DUKE’S CHILDHOOD PAL IS EXPECTING ANOTHER BABY

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry’s children will soon have a new playmate, it has been reported.

The Duke’s childhood pal Guy Pelly is expecting a baby “number three” With his wife Elizabeth Wilson (Holiday Inn heiress), and they “couldn’t be more excited”.

The Sussexes little ones, Archie, two, and three-month-old Lilibet often enjoy playdates with the Pelly’s two daughters and another tot will soon join the fold, Wilson revealed.

It is like history repeating itself – as 39-year-old Pelly, grew up alongside both Harry and William, and is the son of Lady Carolyn Herbert – a close pal of the Prince’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Pelly formerly ran a string of London nightclubs including Royal-favourite Mahiki in Kensington as well as Public, Whisky Mist, and Tonteria.