Queen Elizabeth Knights the Biggest Actors

Sir John Hurt was a prolific actor. You can appear in many franchisesOver his 56-year professional career. He was the first to have a Xenomorph explode from his chest. “Alien,”He gave Harry Potter the wand. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,”And he was the War Doctor. “Doctor Who.”Hurt had many roles over the years. He appeared in many movies, television series and theater productions that touched many lives.

Queen Elizabeth II honored Hurt for his contributions to the arts in July 2015 Hurt was 75 years old at the time, and was invited to Windsor Castle for the ceremony. According to USA TodayHurt was just diagnosed with pancreatic carcinoma and regretted not being able to be knighted. Hurt had completed half of his chemotherapy treatment and told the media that he was feeling well. His hair was still thinning when he arrived. Daily Mail).

Hurt spoke about the honor of being knighted Commander of the British Empire, (CBE), and said: “It does make one inordinately proud.”His comments at the ceremony were not accurate. Hurt’s 2015 remission had been halted in 2015. He was 77 years old when he passed away on January 25, 2017. The news of his death quickly spread, and many people who worked alongside him, including Mel Brooks, J.K. RowlingTwitter was used by many to show their support for the actor and offer condolences to his family.