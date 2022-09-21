Queen Consort Camilla caught on camera getting frustrated with Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was buried. The funeral was attended by the royal children of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. At one point, however, it was clear that Queen Consort Camilla, their stepgrandmother, became frustrated with Charlotte and George’s actions during the service. Marie Claire.

The publication reported that onlookers picked up the interaction and that Jeremy Freeman, a lip reader, provided more insight to the situation with the Central Recorder.Freeman suggests that George may have pinned his younger sister during the Wellington Arch procession. Charlotte was seen saying, “Ow!”The young royals were accompanied by Meghan Markle. She smiled at Princess Charlotte. Freeman pointed out that the Queen Consort did not seem to be as fond on the children’s actions.

Camilla, allegedly, gestured in Charlotte’s direction towards Kate Middleton. She then said: “Take her.”George and Charlotte were among the many state officials and royals who came together to honor Queen Elizabeth. The funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The monarch’s coffin was taken to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle after the funeral. This service took place 11 days following the Queen’s death at the Balmoral Castle residence. Her Platinum Jubilee celebration earlier in the year made her the longest-reigning British monarch.

Charles III became King Charles III when Elizabeth died. His eldest son, Charles, died. Camilla became Queen Consort of England. Since his ascending to the throne, Charles has made several statements to the British people. He shared a message one day before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in which he expressed his gratitude for all the support he had received since the passing of his mother.

“Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” In a new statement, the King stated. “In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough, and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen. As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief.”