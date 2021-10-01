Queen and Charles plant a tree at Balmoral to commemorate the Jubilee

In a special initiative to mark her Platinum Jubilee, the Prince and Queen of Wales planted a Balmoral Castle tree.

Charles laughed as they put soil around the copperbeech sapling. “Let’s hope it will survive.”

The move marks the start of the planting season for a scheme called the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), created to mark 70 years’ service to the nation.

Local schoolchildren joined Charles and the Queen for tree-planting (Andrew Milligan/PA). (PA Wire).

The Queen and Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland planted the tree at Balmoral’s cricket pavilion on Friday, joined by schoolchildren from nearby Crathie Primary.

The school’s pupils have taken part in nature projects as part the QGC initiative. They were out exploring Balmoral woods on Friday.

The Queen will be the first British monarch who celebrates the milestone next year. She was 25 when she ascended to the throne in 1952.

The Prince of Wales joined the Queen at Balmoral to plant the tree. (Andrew Milligan/PA). (PA Wire).

QGC’s goal is to “create a lasting legacy”The Queen asked people to join their tree-planting efforts across the UK. “Plant a tree for the jubilee.”

To maximize the chances of trees flourishing and surviving, the scheme encourages planting between October and March.