Putin Says He’s a Victim of Cancel Culture, Compares Himself to J.K. Rowling
By Tom O'Brien
News

Vladimir Putin is making headlines for comparing himself to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. In a rant carried on Russian TV, Putin complained that both he and the author are victims of “cancel culture.” Rowling, who has come under fire for her views on transgender rights, lost no time responding with a denouncement of Putin. Meanwhile, A Ukrainian crew member on a luxury yacht owned by a Russian oligarch is revealing he tried to sink it while it was docked in Spain.

