Pumpkin Celebrates National Daughter Day With Ella & Alana and the Sweet Pictures were Shared on Instagram.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird celebrates National Daughter Day with Ella Grace and her little sister Alana (Honey Boo Boo). Keep reading to find out more about Pumpkin’s touching Instagram post.

Pumpkin Efird celebrates National Daughter Day with Ella & Alana.

In honor of National Daughter Day, Pumpkin shares a series of photos on her Instagram to celebrate. The first two photos are of her three-year-old daughter of Ella Grace. In the first photo, Ella is rocking pigtails and what looks like a half-sleeve tattoo. In the next photo, she’s sleeping peacefully.

The following two photos are of Honey Boo Boo. The last picture is a selfie of Honey Boo Boo with her big sister.

In a lengthy yet touching caption, Pumpkin Efird shares a sweet sentiment about the photos. The reality television star writes the following. “Happy national daughters day to the two that drive me up the wall.” After that, Pumpkin writes, “Ella Grace, you made me a mommy, and I’ll forever be grateful I was able to give you life.” As fans know, Pumpkin recently had a baby boy, Bentley Jameson, in July.

Pumpkin gives a sweet shoutout to her little sister

Then, Pumpkin Efird writes about her little teen sister. Fans of the reality television family know that Honey Boo Boo lives with her big sister. Unfortunately, this is because of the legal trouble Mama June has been in in the past.





Heartbreakingly, in an episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Honey Boo Boo explains her decision to go live with her big sister. This explanation comes during a family intervention for Mama June. “I would love to come home and stay with you, tell you about my day, but I can’t do that because I’m scared,” says the teen. “I’m scared to stay at your house.”

Ultimately, this makes Pumpkin’s caption on National Daughter Day even sweeter. When it comes to her teen sister, this is what the mother of two writes, “Alana, you’re my sister, but after taking care of you and having to be mom and sister, this day counts for you.”

She recognizes both of the girls for the occasion.

In conclusion, Pumpkin writes to both the girls. “You both have personalities that light up the whole world. Just know I’ll always stand behind you both 100% with anything. You both can conquer the world look at y’all.”

Did Mama June celebrate her daughters on National Daughter Day? If she did, she didn’t do it publically. The last thing the Not to Hot star shares on her Instagram is that she was a presenter for the American Reality Television Awards. Additionally, the last thing she shares on Twitter is a clip of her celebrating loving herself at the salon.

What do you think about Pumpkin Efrid and her Instagram post for National Daughter Day? Please share your thoughts with us in the comment section below. Come back to TV Shows Ace for more reality television news.