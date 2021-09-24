Pufferfish is the Masked Singer’s Pufferfish.

THE global singing phenomenon has returned with the season 6 premiere of The Masked Singer on Fox.

Host Nick Cannon joined by panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke have already unmasked two singers.

1 The Pufferfish performs with a guitar, leaving panelists and viewers baffled. Image Credits: FOX

However, characters like the Pufferfish, have everyone scratching their heads.

What clues are there for Pufferfish?

Pufferfish steps out in her peach gown and matching eyelashes for the season 6 premiere episode of The Masked Singer. Her costume features large blue eyes.

Her wide-eyed eyes ensure that she is focused on the prize.

In the teaser to season 6, the Masked singer revealed the first clues. It’s described as bubbly by Pufferfish.

At the beginning of her performance, Pufferfish says, “For most of my life, I wanted to blend in, but I just couldn’t. I was that weird kid in science class who messed up all the experiments.”

She goes on to say that her voice was always different, and not necessarily in a good way.

Pufferfish grabs an electric guitar and sings Say So by Doja Cat in a light and airy voice.

What can fans and panelists think about Pufferfish

Panelists had a lot of fun guessing at the pufferfish clues. Ken Jeong predicts her to be Insecure star Issa Rae.

Robin Thicke puts his money on Pufferfish being actress Jessica Alba.

Niocle guesses that it’s a pop superstar and speculates that it might be Paula Abdul.

The official Youtube channel has a video of Pufferfish’s debut performance. There are many comments guessing Toni Braxton.

The guitar Pufferfish performs with has “guitarra” written on it.

This has been linked by viewers to Toni Braxton’s Spanish Guitar.

How do I watch The Masked Singer on Fox?

Fox will air The Masked Singer Wednesday nights at 8pm ET.

The sixth season debuted on Wednesday, September 22, and Thursday, September 23, respectively.