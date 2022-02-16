Publishing C.E.O. Donates $500,000 to Fight Book Bans

Markus Dohle, the chief executive of Penguin Random House, will personally donate at least $500,000 to the free-speech organization PEN America in an effort to combat book banning in the United States, PEN announced on Wednesday.

Dohle said in an interview that he hoped others would follow suit, donating to the newly created Dohle Book Defense Fund, which will provide support to communities where books are being challenged.

In recent months, there has been a surge in parents, activists and lawmakers across the country demanding the removal of certain books from schools, and challenges that have traditionally been confined to school-board meetings have exploded into the political sphere. Legislation has been written that would curtail books on subjects like sexual orientation or gender identity, and the governors of Texas and South Carolina have instructed state education officials to root out what they call pornographic material in school libraries.

There has also been an effort to legislate what can be taught in classrooms, with bans targeting critical race theory, which examines the role of laws and other institutions in racial inequality.