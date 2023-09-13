PS5 owners are just realizing that three hidden features can bring old games back to life – and they’re completely free

Three handy tips can help you get the most out of your PLAYSTATION 5.

PlayStation 5 is one of the best-selling consoles worldwide since its release in November 2019.

PS5 lovers may not know about three handy tips that can level up their experience

PS5 fans may be unaware of three useful tips to enhance their PS5 experienceCredit: Getty

Many PS5 console owners don’t know about the many useful features it has.

We have listed three tools that are little known and you must try them today.

Use Game Boost

Like many others, you might not know about Sony’s Game Boost feature.

This tool allows users to visually remaster any backward-compatible PS4 games to make them look cleaner.

You should also find that this tool is automatically activated. However, it’s important to update your console as well as the game.

Share screen in-game

Share your gaming screen with others.

Share it with friends and other members of your gaming group so that they can enjoy watching you play.

What’s more, you can stream a friend’s gameplay through PS5’s picture-in-picture mode while you’re playing.

To try these features, press the PS button > access the Control Center > select Game Base.

You can create or choose a group of people with whom you’d like to share the screen.

Tap on Start Share Screen located under the name drop-down. The notification will be sent to your party and they’ll have the option of accepting it.

Turn off the Trophies

To save space, you can also turn off your trophy videos.

Your PS5 will automatically record and save a 15 second video each time you receive a trophy.

These 4K videos will eventually add up on your PS5.

To turn this off, go to Settings > Captures and Broadcasts > Auto-Captures > Trophies > disable Save Trophy Videos.

