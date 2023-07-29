PS5 owners are just realizing joypad has 5 hidden tricks millions have missed including ‘battery boost’ hack

THINK you know all of the DualSense controller’s secrets? There might be a few you’re missing.

The U.S. Sun has picked out five of the best PS5 controller hacks that you need to try.

1 Your DualSense controller is brimming with useful tricks Credit: Sony PlayStation

Sony was widely praised for its new joypad when it launched alongside the next-gen PS5 console.

It has a familiar design, adaptive triggers, and an impressive vibration system.

And it even included a brilliant Easter egg: the grippy texture on the outside is actually made up of tiny PlayStation logos – just take a look up close.

It’s got plenty of clever features, but there are five you might have missed.

Trick #1

The first trick you need to know is that it’s possible to adjust how intense the adaptive triggers on your controller are.

If you’ve played a few games (and certainly Astro’s Playroom) then you’ll know that DualSense can adjust the resistance on the triggers depending on what you’re up to.

But you can reduce this or switch it off completely as a feature.

This could be a good idea in a fast-paced multiplayer game like Call of Duty, where you might prioritize speed over immersion.

Trick #2

Take a look at your controller – just under the PS button.

You’ll see a small button shaped like a dash.

If you press it once, it’ll turn orange and mute your microphone.

But if you hold it down, it’ll mute the entire system.

Trick #3

Many gamers will already know this, but it’s easy to forget how useful it is.

The front panel on your DualSense is actually a touchpad that you can use to scroll around with a finger.

It makes it very easy to select items and – more importantly – to type out text quickly.

Trick #4

The Share button in the top-left is a favorite for some gamers.

But if you hardly use it, consider changing what it does.

You can re-map the button b going into Settings > Captures and Broadcasts.

Trick #5

Fifth, there’s a useful hack for if you’re constantly running out of controller battery.

It’s possible to shut down the DualSense controller on its own – and without going into any menus.

All you need to do is hold the PS button on the controller down for about 10 seconds.

Get into the habit of doing this and you’ll find your DualSense battery life boosted.