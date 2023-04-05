Protestors Face Off Outside Court for Trump’s Arraignment

As protesters invaded the park next to Donald Trump’s courtroom, emotions ran high. Some were proud of the former president, while others cheered on his legal problems. Marjorie Taylor Greene (firebrand congresswoman) and George Santos (embettled congressman), were both seen at the protest. Sometimes, opposing protestors came face-to-face with one another. But, most of the time police kept opposing protesters from each other.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.