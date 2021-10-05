Protesters Follow Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Into Bathroom

Protesters Follow Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Into Bathroom
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

Activist constituents of Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema confronted her over her refusal to back the Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan, and went so far as to follow her into the bathroom. Sinema had been teaching at the Arizona State University campus, and avoided interacting with the activists, who pleaded with her. “We knocked on doors to get you elected,” one says to Sinema while she is in a bathroom stall.

Latest News

Previous articleHow to spot if your child is suffering an eating disorder

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact