Protesters Follow Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Into Bathroom

Activist constituents of Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema confronted her over her refusal to back the Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan, and went so far as to follow her into the bathroom. Sinema had been teaching at the Arizona State University campus, and avoided interacting with the activists, who pleaded with her. “We knocked on doors to get you elected,” one says to Sinema while she is in a bathroom stall.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.