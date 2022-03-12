Protective custody begins with Actor’s imprisonment term

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie SmollettA 150-day sentence in jail was started. Condemning himself to a hate crimeJail authorities confirmed Friday that they had placed the detainees in protective custody. They were separated from their fellow prisoners and supervised by an officer and security cameras.

Sheriff’s deputies immediately took Smollett to the Cook County Jail on Thursday night after Judge James Linn sentenced the Black and gay actor to 30 months of felony probation — starting with a five-month term in jail — for lying to police that he had been the target of a racist and homophobic attack.

Smollett loudly maintained that he was innocent and suggested that he might be executed in prison.

“Your honor, I respect you and I respect the jury, but I did not do this,” Smollett said Thursday. “And I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself.”

Smollett’s sentence may put an end — pending appeals — to more than three years of legal drama following the actor’s report to police that two men wearing ski masks beat him, and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him on a dark Chicago street and ran off.

Smollett’s lawyers filed an emergency order Friday seeking Smollett to be released pending the appeal. WMAQ-TV reported that an appellate court judge ruled that prosecutors have five days for responding to the emergency motion.

His lawyers also filed a notice in Cook County Criminal Court to appeal. They stated Thursday night that they would appeal the jury’s guilty verdict as well as the sentence of the judge.

After learning of his fate on Thursday, he immediately began his sentence.

In a statement on Friday, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Smollett is being held in protective custody — typical for people “who may potentially be at risk of harm due to the nature of their charges, their professions, or their noteworthy status.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Smollett has his cell monitored by security cameras. An officer is at the door with a body camera and a guard stationed at the entrance. Smollett has the ability to have “substantial time”In common areas to use the telephone, view TV and interact directly with staff. Other detainees won’t be allowed to access these areas.

Smollett faced up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. A sixth count was dropped.

Lori Lightfoot, Chicago’s Mayor, said that the sentence was a positive message. “false claims and allegations”It would not be tolerated.

“The city feels vindicated in today’s ruling that he is being held accountable and that we will appropriately receive restitution for his actions,”In a statement, she stated.

Smollett was sentenced to $120,106 in restitution and a $25,000 penalty.

Smollett was found guilty in December’s jury trial. Witnesses included two brothers who claimed that Smollett paid them to execute the attack and gave them specific instructions on what to say.

Smollett, who was familiar with the men through his work on the television program “Empire”He testified that he didn’t recognize the men and that he didn’t know that they were attacking him in Chicago.